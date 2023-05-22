Facts

14:31 22.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian theme central at G7 meeting

During the meeting of the G7, the Ukrainian theme was central, respect for Ukrainians was special, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

"Today, on Sunday, here in Hiroshima, Ukraine was a truly honored participant in the work of the G7. The topic of Ukraine is principal, the respect for all Ukrainians is special," he said.

Zelenskyy noted the bilateral meetings he held. "Meeting with President Biden – and, as always, we become stronger after such talks. Meeting with the leader of Indonesia – meaningful. Meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea – there is potential for strong relations. Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau – thank you, Justin. I also spoke with the leaders of Vietnam and Australia. We spoke separately and in detail with the Prime Minister of Japan – we will enhance cooperation," he said.

"There was also a very important ceremony and address at the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima," he added.

"The world hears our position. Protection and security guarantees, the return of all our territories, all our people, justice, the implementation of our Peace Formula... We have an understanding with the world majority on every important point for Ukraine. And together we will increase Ukraine's potential," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #g7 #zelenskyy

