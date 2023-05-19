Facts

12:08 19.05.2023

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the G7 summit in Japan in online mode, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan in online mode," the message published on Friday says.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Zelenskyy would come to Hiroshima.

As reported, the G7 leaders' summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to May 21.

