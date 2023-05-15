Zelenskyy: Position of each G7 country important in issue of creating aircraft coalition

The position of each G7 country is important in the issue of creating an aircraft coalition, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We are talking about G7 and the position of each of these countries is very important. It is important that this position be united. We are talking about an aircraft coalition," the president of Ukraine told reporters in London on Monday.

The head of state also said that he is satisfied with the results of his foreign visits.

"I am very satisfied with our achievements and agreements," Zelenskyy said.