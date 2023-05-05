Railway accidents in Russian border regions to increase pressure on occupiers' internal security forces – British intelligence

The recent spike in Russian rail accidents in regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, caused by the actions of unknown actors, almost certainly caused short-term local disruptions in the operation of Russian military rail transport, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the British and Northern Ireland Department of Defense on Friday morning.

"Although its Railway Troop Brigades are capable of restoring lines quickly, these incidents will increase pressure on Russia's internal security forces, who will highly likely remain unable to fully protect Russia's vast and vulnerable rail networks from attack," according to the intelligence report.