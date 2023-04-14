Facts

17:31 14.04.2023

Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

1 min read
Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

The Russian occupation forces attacked an industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region using guided air bombs, as a result of which one person was wounded and damages were caused to the enterprise, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"At around 16:00, the enemy inflicted a strike with guided air bombs on an industrial enterprise in Semenivsky district. Buildings were destroyed as a result of the strike. According to preliminary information, one employee of the enterprise was wounded," it said on the Telegram channel.

The National Police and the State Emergency Service rescuers are working on the scene.

Tags: #chernihiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:27 04.04.2023
Ukraine to try in absentia 15 Russian military for brutal treatment of Yahidne residents in Chernihiv region

Ukraine to try in absentia 15 Russian military for brutal treatment of Yahidne residents in Chernihiv region

17:10 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy, together with CoE Secretary General, Vice Chancellor of Germany visit Yahidne, where invaders tortured local residents

Zelenskyy, together with CoE Secretary General, Vice Chancellor of Germany visit Yahidne, where invaders tortured local residents

17:44 03.03.2023
Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

15:36 10.01.2023
Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

Chernihiv region receives another three powerful generators from Denmark

10:23 26.10.2022
Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

Koriukivka in Chernihiv region to become twinned with German Waldkirchen-Steinmeier

13:46 13.08.2022
Finland to take part in restoration of Chernihiv region – President's Office

Finland to take part in restoration of Chernihiv region – President's Office

12:13 24.06.2022
Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

18:24 13.06.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

16:53 26.05.2022
There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

15:12 23.05.2022
Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

AD

HOT NEWS

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Constitutional Court opens proceedings on constitutionality of Agreement between Ukraine, Russia on stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine dated 2010

LATEST

JIT members sign agreement to investigate crime of genocide

Zelenskyy, British PM discuss situation at frontline, strengthening support for Ukraine

Supreme Court confirms legality of courts' decision to deprive teacher of right to hold his position for collaborative activities

Poltava mayor dismissed from his post in execution of court’s ruling

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Ukraine returns bodies of 82 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Canadian Ambassador: We’re pleased to see Putin's arrest warrant, expect more decisions from ICC

Constitutional Court opens proceedings on constitutionality of Agreement between Ukraine, Russia on stationing of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine dated 2010

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

AD
AD
AD
AD