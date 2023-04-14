Occupiers launch air attack on industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region, one person wounded

The Russian occupation forces attacked an industrial enterprise in Chernihiv region using guided air bombs, as a result of which one person was wounded and damages were caused to the enterprise, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"At around 16:00, the enemy inflicted a strike with guided air bombs on an industrial enterprise in Semenivsky district. Buildings were destroyed as a result of the strike. According to preliminary information, one employee of the enterprise was wounded," it said on the Telegram channel.

The National Police and the State Emergency Service rescuers are working on the scene.