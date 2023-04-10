Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out eight airstrikes on the enemy during the day, shot down an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and six drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports

"The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers during the day. An enemy Mi-24 helicopter and six UAVs of various types (two of them are shock, four are reconnaissance) were also shot down," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

According to the General Staff, missile troops and artillery units hit the area of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's ammunition depot.