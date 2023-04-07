Facts

09:50 07.04.2023

Putin likely focused on strengthening Russian economic control over Belarus – ISW

Putin likely focused on strengthening Russian economic control over Belarus – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely focused on the strengthening of Russian economic control over Belarus, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in its daily report.

During a one-on-one meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, Putin highlighted the creation of a joint system for indirect taxes, measures to form general standards for Russian and Belarusian industrial enterprises, and efforts to unify Belarusian and Russian trade legislation.

Putin and Lukashenko said that Russian and Belarusian officials are focused on import substitution measures. The countries also continue creating a joint oil and gas market and are working on drafting an agreement for the formation of a single electricity market.

Thus, the Kremlin is likely advancing longstanding efforts to subsume elements of Belarus' defense industrial base, the western analysts said.

