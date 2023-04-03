Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions. Due to well-coordinated actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the heroism of each fighter, more than 45 enemy attacks were repelled in the past 24 hours. Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities," it said on Facebook on Monday.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to make attempts to seize full control over the town of Bakhmut. The occupation forces also conducted an offensive near the settlements of Horikhove-Vasylivka and Ivanivske, but did not succeed. The defense forces repelled around 20 enemy attacks on this section during the day.

In Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the Russian forces also tried to conduct an offensive, but failed.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the situation did not change. Russian continues to use the air space and the territory of Belarus, as well as its military infrastructure.