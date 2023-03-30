Facts

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal spoke about eight areas for the development of veteran policy in Ukraine.

"One of the key tasks that the government has set for this year will be the formation of a coherent and comprehensive veterans policy. As a society, as a nation, as a state, we will always be indebted to the heroes who defend the freedom and independence of Ukraine. We are working to create worthy conditions for adaptation, rehabilitation, development and well-being of veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the government is already beginning to approve a number of strategies, regulations and launch programs based on a new approach in veteran policy.

"In general, we can single out eight main framework tasks that we face. The first is the adaptation of military personnel to civilian life. An appropriate strategy has already been developed. The main idea is that the transition from military service to civilian life should be as comfortable as possible for our defenders," he said.

The second direction is medical services and psychological support. "We are starting an extensive reform of medical and social expert commissions and military medical commissions. There should be no queues, incomprehensible certificates and running between offices... All terms for investigating the circumstances of the injury will be reduced. The number of full-time and garrison military medical commissions will be significantly increased. all approvals. Pilot projects have already been launched, and updated approaches should be launched throughout the country this year," Shmyhal said.

The third objective of the government's strategy is economic opportunities for veterans, in particular the expansion of the Veteran's Business program.

The fourth direction is the development of the e-Veteran digital project and services for veterans in the centers for the provision of administrative services.

The fifth direction is preferential mortgage lending for defenders and defenders of Ukraine.

The sixth direction is the Veteran's Assistant Institute, which will be based on the principle of an individual approach, which consists in identifying and solving the problems of each individual defender. "This is help on all issues. Receiving medical care, rehabilitation, advice on obtaining documents or benefits, obtaining educational services, assistance in finding employment, interacting with various services to quickly and comfortably resolve all issues or problems," the head of government said.

The seventh direction is the creation of service offices for veterans, the main tasks of which will be coordination of work, interaction with local authorities to support veterans, generalization of needs, implementation of state policy in the areas of social and legal protection of war veterans and their families. "Such offices will be created throughout the country. We will involve communities and international partners for efficient organization of work and proper funding," the prime minister said.

The eighth direction is honoring the feat of veterans at the level of the state, the community and the whole society, Shmyhal said.

Tags: #cabinet #veterans

