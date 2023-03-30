Facts

18:21 30.03.2023

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

1 min read
Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Ukrainian defenders who carry out combat tasks in the hottest sections of the front received 300 new DJI Mavic 3T Thermal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Some 300 new 'birds' have been receives: 160 drones were sent to the East, 85 – to Zaporizhia direction, and 55 – to Kherson direction. The drones were purchased due to a joint campaign launched by monobank, Oleh Horokhovsky, and Ihor Lachenkov to raise funds for the Army of Drones within the framework of the United24 initiative," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Each drone is equipped with a thermal imager and a camera with zoom which allows to conduct night reconnaissance operations.

According to the ministry, a total of 3,201 drones were purchased over the nine months since the launch of the joint project Army of Drones by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, and the Digital Transformation Ministry on the United24 platform.

Tags: #mavic

MORE ABOUT

13:30 30.01.2023
AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

LATEST

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Ex-director of Boryspil airport Dykhne will appeal against court ruling on five-year imprisonment

Issue of Putin's possible visit to Turkey being worked out; no official confirmation – Ukraine's Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD