Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Ukrainian defenders who carry out combat tasks in the hottest sections of the front received 300 new DJI Mavic 3T Thermal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Some 300 new 'birds' have been receives: 160 drones were sent to the East, 85 – to Zaporizhia direction, and 55 – to Kherson direction. The drones were purchased due to a joint campaign launched by monobank, Oleh Horokhovsky, and Ihor Lachenkov to raise funds for the Army of Drones within the framework of the United24 initiative," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Each drone is equipped with a thermal imager and a camera with zoom which allows to conduct night reconnaissance operations.

According to the ministry, a total of 3,201 drones were purchased over the nine months since the launch of the joint project Army of Drones by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, and the Digital Transformation Ministry on the United24 platform.