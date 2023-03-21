New Minister for Strategic Industries names production of ammunition, flagship weapons, joint ventures, UAVs as priorities

Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin, who was approved by the Verkhovna Rada as Minister for Strategic Industries on Tuesday, in his speech to the parliament named four key goals of the ministry, the achievement of which should help the country to approach Victory Day.

"This is assistance in production of ammunition; the development of our flagship weapons, which should work during the war and after the war should become a driver of economic recovery; joint ventures with production both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad; the development of production of UAVs and drones," the new Minister for Strategic Industries said.

Kamyshin expressed confidence that he would help the ministry become more useful and make the military-industrial complex an important driver of the economic development after the war.

"But first, the focus is on what will help our army win. Then, of course, we need to help develop all sectors of production, all industries," he said, in particular, answering questions about light industry.

The Minister noted that he would pay attention to the issue of outer space.

"A question without which, unfortunately, we will not be able to win. Today the world has shown, or rather, we have shown the world: without proper communication, without proper satellite operation, today's war is impossible," Kamyshin stressed.

According to him, he will sort out the situation with the State Space Agency of Ukraine, look at the available personnel and will look for the head of the agency.

The Minister for Strategic Industries also announced his intention to maintain constructive relations with the parliament, since for changes in the ministry and enterprises accountable to it, it will be necessary to pass laws that will help reform this industry.

"Nothing will happen without reform. We must understand: as a state, we will not pull out production of all types of weapons that we need. There are private manufacturers, but they also need help, and for this we need to reform the industry," Kamyshin said.