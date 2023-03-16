Facts

11:48 16.03.2023

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

2 min read
The more international political and legal pressure is exerted on Russia and the more defense support is provided to Ukraine, the faster the path to restoring Ukrainian territorial integrity and international law and order will be, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In his evening video address, the head of state thanked the members of the Contact Group for the provision of defense assistance to Ukraine "Ramstein" for another decision to provide a new batch of weapons and ammunition.

"There are solutions. Thanks to the United States, which is coordinating Rammstein, and to all our partners for their unfailing readiness to help. This is especially important now - when it is felt that Russian aggression is approaching the moment when it can overstrain," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said: "There is no terrorist that can build up its potential in confronting the free world. Russia is no exception."

" We must constantly increase the pressure for terror. Pressure in our defense, in sanctions against Russia, in destroying the ways the Russian state and its companies circumvent sanctions, in political and legal pressure. The more pressure we put on them, the faster we will move towards restoring our territorial integrity and international legal order. We are doing everything for our partners to feel this. This necessity to continue pressure. Step by step. Without ceasing," the president said.

He also thanked Denmark for the new defense package for Ukraine, and for the decision on a special fund to help Ukraine worth DKK 7 billion ($1 billion).

"It is crucial and very necessary," Zelenskyy said.

