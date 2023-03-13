Zelenskyy urges to actively change conventional bulbs to LED ones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked power engineers for the restoration work after Russian missile strikes and called on the population to actively participate in the program for the exchange of conventional bulbs for LED bulbs.

"I would like to thank especially for this week our power engineers, all the workers of the repair teams, local and central authorities who were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the Russian terrorist strike on Thursday," he said in a video address on Sunday, March 12.

According to him, "today it was possible to restore the technical capabilities of electricity supply. There is electricity in Kharkiv and in Zhytomyr region. All cities and communities where there were problems with energy supply are healed again."

"I thank each and every one who worked for this. By the way, our program of exchanging old bulbs for new LED bulbs is also being actively implemented. In total, Ukrainians have already received 12 million LED bulbs. And if we talk about energy saving, then this volume allows to save up to 600 megawatts of energy. Tentatively, this is like, for example, more than half of the generation of the most powerful nuclear power plant," he said.