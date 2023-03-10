Facts

15:36 10.03.2023

Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

1 min read
Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

When Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Ukraine, Ukrainians will know if there will be information about the first downed enemy aircraft, Spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"No, I haven't seen it yet. When they are, you will find out when the first rashist aircraft will be shot down," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

He also said many people ask if the complex is capable of shooting down Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles, but this will become known only after "the use of air defense systems in practice."

Earlier, the Financial Times said one of the two Patriot systems (announced earlier by the United States and Germany) arrived in Ukraine, but it has not yet been put into operation.

 

Tags: #patriot

MORE ABOUT

15:07 07.03.2023
Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

Polish Defense Ministry clarifies words of Błaszczak about arrival of Patriot air defense system in Ukraine – media

14:58 19.01.2023
Kuleba: We working on obtaining additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

Kuleba: We working on obtaining additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

20:59 10.01.2023
Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

19:23 10.01.2023
Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

11:12 07.01.2023
Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

12:02 06.01.2023
Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

Ukrainian military may be trained to work with Patriot missile defense system in USA

12:54 05.01.2023
Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

Training of Ukrainian specialists in use of Patriot systems takes place as quickly as possible

12:24 04.01.2023
Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

11:51 21.12.2022
For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

For first time, USA to provide Patriot missile battery within military aid to Ukraine – media

14:57 07.12.2022
Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

AD

HOT NEWS

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

LATEST

Global sanctions needed to completely block Russia's ability to restore missile potential, receive drones, technologies – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Finnish PM arrives in Kyiv

Macron appoints Special Envoy for aid and reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Belgium recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Japan to help Kharkiv region farmers with sunflower, corn seeds for $1 mln - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Russia increases intervals between missile strikes to accumulate new missiles – British intelligence

Finland allocates additional EUR 29 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

AD
AD
AD
AD