Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

When Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Ukraine, Ukrainians will know if there will be information about the first downed enemy aircraft, Spokesman for the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"No, I haven't seen it yet. When they are, you will find out when the first rashist aircraft will be shot down," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

He also said many people ask if the complex is capable of shooting down Kinzhal air-launched cruise missiles, but this will become known only after "the use of air defense systems in practice."

Earlier, the Financial Times said one of the two Patriot systems (announced earlier by the United States and Germany) arrived in Ukraine, but it has not yet been put into operation.