Shmyhal on missile attack: Power generation, distribution facilities in eight regions damaged

As a result of missile fire, electricity generation and distribution facilities in eight regions were damaged, but the energy system remains intact, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today, Russian terrorists launched another massive missile attack against Ukraine. The main blow was directed against the energy system of Ukraine. They tried to destroy her again. And again they failed. The power system remains intact. Temporary power outages are possible in some areas, as generation and distribution facilities in eight regions are damaged. The energy headquarters is working. Repair teams are working. Special attention to the return of electricity to Kharkiv," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, missile strikes were also carried out against civilian infrastructure, as a result of which there are injured and dead among the civilian population.

"For these next crimes, the Russians must be punished. We will not forget. We will not forgive. Thanks to the air defense forces and power engineers for their work. We will stand. We will win. We will restore," he said.