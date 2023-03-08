NATO Secretary General: We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may fall in coming days

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he dow not rule out that the Russian invaders may in the coming days occupy Bakhmut where fierce fighting has been continuing in recent months.

"Over the last weeks and months we have seen fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut. What we see is that Russia is drawing more troops and more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," he said before an informal EU defense ministers meeting in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg also said that the Russian troops have suffered big losses near Bakhmut.

"But at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," he said.

However, the NATO Secretary General highlighted that "this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war."

"It just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia. We must continue to provide support to Ukraine," he said.