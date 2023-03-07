Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

The Defense Ministry of Hungary has recognized the fact that it participated in the "training of military medical specialists", the 24.hu news website reported on Tuesday.

"Hungary's position did not change: we are on the side of peace and do not support any steps that lead to the escalation of the war – that is why we do not send weapons or soldiers to Ukraine. Nevertheless, as a neighboring country, Hungary helps those in trouble and those in need within the framework of the largest humanitarian campaign in its history. We helped to hospitalize wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and the Hungarian Defense Forces also participate in the training of Ukrainian military medical professionals for humanitarian purposes," the Defense Ministry said.

According to 24.hu, earlier, this information was made public by Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Naď at a forum hosted by eastern Slovakia "when a pro-Russian audience member snapped that the Hungarian government could stay away from assistance to Ukraine."