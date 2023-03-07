Facts

20:19 07.03.2023

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

1 min read
Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

The Defense Ministry of Hungary has recognized the fact that it participated in the "training of military medical specialists", the 24.hu news website reported on Tuesday.

"Hungary's position did not change: we are on the side of peace and do not support any steps that lead to the escalation of the war – that is why we do not send weapons or soldiers to Ukraine. Nevertheless, as a neighboring country, Hungary helps those in trouble and those in need within the framework of the largest humanitarian campaign in its history. We helped to hospitalize wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and the Hungarian Defense Forces also participate in the training of Ukrainian military medical professionals for humanitarian purposes," the Defense Ministry said.

According to 24.hu, earlier, this information was made public by Defense Minister of Slovakia Jaroslav Naď at a forum hosted by eastern Slovakia "when a pro-Russian audience member snapped that the Hungarian government could stay away from assistance to Ukraine."

Tags: #medicine #defense #training #hungary

MORE ABOUT

21:07 06.03.2023
EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

11:11 04.03.2023
World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

World has moral obligation to Ukrainian soldiers – Zelenskyy

21:02 01.03.2023
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

20:37 01.03.2023
Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

20:31 24.02.2023
Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

13:31 22.02.2023
URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

URCS trains population in skills to provide first aid at home

19:24 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

17:56 16.02.2023
Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

20:35 13.02.2023
Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

LATEST

Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Head of Tajikistan discusses economic reform support for energy sector with World Bank vice president

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

AD
AD
AD
AD