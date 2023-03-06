Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

The Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression can be established following the example of the Nuremberg Tribunal, with adaptation to modern methods and methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine, but the main task of Ukraine is to bring the occupiers to justice at the national level, Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol Ihor Ponochovny has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, speaking about the prospects for creating a tribunal for aggression, Ponochovny said the reason for the need to create such a tribunal is the possibility of investigating the crime of aggression, since the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court cannot investigate this crime.

"When such a tribunal is created, it may be envisaged that it will be able to consider other crimes committed by the occupiers throughout Ukraine, with each passing day the prospects for creating such a tribunal are becoming more real," he said.

Speaking about how he personally imagines this tribunal, the prosecutor of the autonomy noted: "Perhaps, following the example of the Nuremberg Tribunal, this is a classic and almost the only example of a well-known tribunal. The tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda were specific, since they were internal, not international armed conflict."

At the same time, Ponochovny said the tribunal that will be created against Russia "should be adapted to modern methods and methods of Russia's war against Ukraine."

The head of the Crimean prosecutor's office said there were acquittals at the Nuremberg trials, the tribunal did not touch on a significant number of Nazis, and therefore Israel, having a huge request for justice, carried out its own trials.

"Therefore, the task of Ukraine is not to rely on someone, but to independently establish, document, and pronounce sentences on war criminals, even if in absentia for the time being, but we have legal grounds to later find this person in any corner of the world, bring him here and punish him," he said.

The prosecutor of the autonomy said: "How it will be – the way Israel did it against the Nazis, or in another way – time will tell. But we must have legal grounds for carrying out such activities. Because to go to Russia, pull Putin out of the bunker, bring here and condemn – it is now impossible."