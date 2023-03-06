Facts

09:31 06.03.2023

Russian invaders shell Kherson region using mortars: woman, two children killed

Russian invaders shell Kherson region using mortars: woman, two children killed

On Sunday, March 5, Russian invaders fired at the village of Poniativka (Kherson region) using mortars, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, three civilians were killed, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"Today the Russian army using mortars hit the village of Poniativka in Daryivska community. According to preliminary information, three civilians from Kherson region were killed because of this enemy attack," the administration said.

It specifies that the enemy deliberately struck a residential building in which there were civilians.

Later, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said a woman and two children were killed as a result of an attack by the invaders.

