Yermak: Occupiers fire at Bilozerka village near Kherson, there are two victims

Two residents of the village of Bilozerka, Kherson district, Kherson region, were injured as a result of artillery shelling of the village by invaders on Thursday, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"The Russians shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region using artillery. There are two victims," Yermak said in Telegram.