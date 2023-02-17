Facts

16:34 17.02.2023

No high risk of attack from Belarus – Zelensky at Munich conference

1 min read

There is no big risk of an attack from Belarus today, since the Belarusian society does not support the war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"We believe that today there is no likelihood and high risk of an attack by Belarus. They can come from Belarus, but it's difficult. It is difficult to drag Belarusian soldiers into their ranks," Zelenskyy said on Friday, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"Belarusians, in principle, do not want to fight with Ukraine, the majority of society does not. We see analytical figures – about 80%. It is very difficult to get support in Belarus for this process," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

If this happens, he said, "it will be a big historical mistake of Belarus." "It is one thing when missiles and aircraft fly from their territory, from territories that they don't control. It is another thing if you deliberately join Russian terrorists. At that moment you become a terrorist. And you make Belarus a part of Putin's terrorist regime and this war of conquest. And you become the subject of a future defeat, trial, tribunal," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #belarus #zelenskyy

