10:48 17.02.2023

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Kyiv has fully restored the operation of ground electric transport after a 56-day break due to a shortage of energy supply as a result of Russian strikes on the energy system, Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"Today, all the electric transport of the capital has returned to its routes. Now 286 vehicles operate on 46 trolleybus routes, and 195 on 32 tram routes," the report says.

"We have overcome a severe transport crisis. Restoring a stable life in the capital of Ukraine is another small but important step towards our future victory," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the administration.

"The effective work of the city authorities, power engineers and repair teams has practically restored the stability of the energy infrastructure of Kyiv. This allowed the city to gradually return to the resumption of the movement of urban ground electric transport," the report says.

According to the administration, in recent days, separate lines of trams and trolleybuses have been launched alternately.

On December 23, 2022, due to a shortage of electricity, the work of the ground electric transport of the capital (trams and trolleybuses) was stopped. Buses operated on the routes of ground electric transport.

In total, the capital lived without electric transport for 56 days.

Tags: #kyiv #transport

13:55 17.02.2023
Dutch PM Rutte arrives in Kyiv – media

17:40 15.02.2023
About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

14:36 13.02.2023
Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

19:31 09.02.2023
Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

19:15 09.02.2023
Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

16:47 09.02.2023
Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

19:45 07.02.2023
German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

19:40 03.02.2023
Kyiv receives about UAH 20 mln from Grand Paris metropolitan for completion of pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island

09:52 02.02.2023
European Commission's College of Commissioners with von der Leyen arrive in Kyiv

11:05 26.01.2023
As result of missile's part falling in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, there are killed, injured

