Reznikov confirms he invites Pavliuk, Deineha, Shevchenko to positions as his deputies, announces new staff changes in Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed he had invited Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, former MP and former Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko, and volunteer and journalist Vitaliy Deineha to deputy ministry positions.

"I invited new people to the team. According to the procedure, I submitted candidates for positions to the president of Ukraine for approval, after which the government should approve them. All of them are known, so just a few words. First. The candidacy of the Hero of Ukraine, General Lieutenant Alexander Pavlyuk," he said on Facebook.

Reznikov said Pavliuk is perfectly aware of the issues of war and the needs of the Ukrainian army, and also has the necessary leadership and managerial qualities.

The minister also confirmed he had invited volunteer and journalist Deineha to the post of Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

In addition, Reznikov said he invited Shevchenko, a journalist, former MP and former Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, to the post of Deputy Minister for European Integration.

"As for those who held the positions of deputies – First Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Ivan Rusnak and Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development Oleh Haida – they remain in the Ministry's team and will be involved in the work as advisors to the minister," the minister said.

According to the head of the defense department, these are not the last steps to restart the Defense Ministry.

"The next changes to strengthen the team will be presented in a few days," he said.