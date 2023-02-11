UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact - Associated Press

Ukraine's partner countries have circulated a draft resolution proposed for adoption by the UN General Assembly on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, which emphasizes the need for a peace that ensures sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The draft, obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, is entitled "Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine"," the report on the website of The Associated Press says.

"General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said Friday that a reactivated emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will start on the afternoon of February 22. Dozens of speeches are expected to continue through most of February 23 and the vote is expected late that day," the report reads.

"The Ukrainian-backed draft resolution for the anniversary was circulated Thursday night to all U.N. member nations except Russia and its ally Belarus, and negotiations on the text started Friday afternoon, the diplomats said. It underscores the need to reach "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine "as soon as possible" in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter. The Charter states that all U.N. member nations "shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," and must settle disputes peacefully," the report says.

"The draft calls on U.N. member states and international organizations "to redouble support for diplomatic efforts" to achieve peace on those terms. The proposed resolution reiterates the General Assembly’s previous demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces" from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. And it reaffirms that no territory acquired by the threat or use of force will be considered legal," it states.

"The draft demands that all prisoners of war, detainees and internees be treated in accordance with the Geneva conventions and calls for the "complete exchange" of prisoners of war, the release of people unlawfully detained, "and the return of all internees and of civilians forcibly transferred and deported, including children"," according to the article.

"It would deplore “the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine with devastating consequences for civilians.” And it would call for full adherence to international humanitarian law on the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," it states.