19:32 10.02.2023

HACC upholds custody status for ex-NBU governor Shevchenko

The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) rejected more than 40 defense motions and upheld the decision on indefinite detention without the right to pay bail for the former governor of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, accused of embezzling funds from the state-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court has finally demonstrated that the goal of the case opened against me is not justice, but persecution as such. The HACC Appeals Chamber refused to change the custody status and upheld the severest decision – indefinite detention without the right to bail," Shevchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

The ex-governor of the NBU said that the court completely sided with the prosecution, ignoring the rights of the defense.

"Not only the demonstrative decision on the custody status but also all other decisions of the HACC evidenced this. I am not allowed to participate in court hearings. Applications for my participation in the trial via videoconference were rejected. More than 40 applications and defense applications were also rejected - that is, all, without exception, the appeals of my lawyers are assessed by the court a priori as not satisfied. The court did not even try to pretend it was studying the case," the ex-governor of the National Bank said.

