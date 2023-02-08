Facts

16:12 08.02.2023

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

1 min read
Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to Great Britain, discussed with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of weapons and military equipment.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky emphasized the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Also, during the meeting, the parties discussed defense cooperation and the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda: the implementation of the Peace Formula, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, future support from the United Kingdom, the possibility of involving the British side in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as a number of other promising projects.

The president informed the prime minister about the situation on the frontline.

The issue of preventing Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris was discussed separately.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the British people and personally to Rishi Sunak for providing comprehensive support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

 

Tags: #zelensky #sunak

MORE ABOUT

17:55 08.02.2023
Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky meets with Charles III

13:44 08.02.2023
Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

12:20 08.02.2023
Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

16:34 07.02.2023
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

09:49 07.02.2023
Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

09:20 07.02.2023
Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

16:59 04.02.2023
Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

18:07 03.02.2023
Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

16:45 03.02.2023
Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

16:45 03.02.2023
Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

AD

HOT NEWS

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

LATEST

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

JIT MH17 investigation: Strong indications that Putin decided on supplying separatists with heavy weapons from which later Boeing was downed

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Challenger tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Royal Air Force – Kuleba

Death toll from quake in Turkey exceeds 8,500

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

AD
AD
AD
AD