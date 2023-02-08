Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to Great Britain, discussed with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of weapons and military equipment.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky emphasized the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Also, during the meeting, the parties discussed defense cooperation and the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda: the implementation of the Peace Formula, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, future support from the United Kingdom, the possibility of involving the British side in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as a number of other promising projects.

The president informed the prime minister about the situation on the frontline.

The issue of preventing Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the 2024 Olympics in Paris was discussed separately.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the British people and personally to Rishi Sunak for providing comprehensive support to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.