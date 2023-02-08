Facts

12:20 08.02.2023

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in the UK on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian military, the Prime Minister's Office told Sky News.

This is his first visit to the UK since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February. Since then, Zelensky has made only one trip from Ukraine, when he traveled to the United States and stopped in Poland on the way back shortly before Christmas, the channel said.

"Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Sunak will discuss the UK's support for Ukraine, starting with an 'immediate surge' of military equipment being sent to the country by the UK, and the prime minister will reinforce his long-term support. The UK is also set to further Russian sanctions today, targeting those who have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth, and companies who are profiting from the Kremlin's 'war machine," the channel said

"Mr. Sunak will offer to bolster the UK's training for Ukrainian troops, including to fighter jet pilots so they can fly NATO-standard fighter jets, Number 10," according to the statement.

