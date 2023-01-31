Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

At the Ukraine-EU summit to be held this week in Kyiv, several sectoral documents and a joint statement, work on which is still ongoing, will be signed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are preparing to present the results of the implementation of all seven recommendations of the European Commission and expect a positive assessment of our efforts from the EU. We look forward to significant progress in approaching the EU internal market, cooperation in the energy sector, and the field of renewable gases," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, the key issue on the agenda should be the prospect of an early start of the negotiation process on joining the EU.

"After Ukraine fulfills all the recommendations of the European Commission and receives a positive assessment," he added.

The summit will also focus on new EU sanctions, the security situation, the implementation of the Peace Formula, bringing the Russian Federation to justice for crimes, and the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

In addition, the Foreign Minister said that a joint statement is to be signed at the summit.

"During the summit, several sectoral documents are being prepared for signing, which are under consideration by the parties, and a joint statement on the results of the summit. The Office of the President and the Foreign Ministry are now actively working to finalize the joint statement so that it is as strong as possible and meets the interests of Ukraine," he said.

As expected, the 24th EU-Ukraine summit is to take place in Kyiv on February 3.