Facts

16:43 31.01.2023

Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

2 min read
Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

At the Ukraine-EU summit to be held this week in Kyiv, several sectoral documents and a joint statement, work on which is still ongoing, will be signed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are preparing to present the results of the implementation of all seven recommendations of the European Commission and expect a positive assessment of our efforts from the EU. We look forward to significant progress in approaching the EU internal market, cooperation in the energy sector, and the field of renewable gases," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, the key issue on the agenda should be the prospect of an early start of the negotiation process on joining the EU.

"After Ukraine fulfills all the recommendations of the European Commission and receives a positive assessment," he added.

The summit will also focus on new EU sanctions, the security situation, the implementation of the Peace Formula, bringing the Russian Federation to justice for crimes, and the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

In addition, the Foreign Minister said that a joint statement is to be signed at the summit.

"During the summit, several sectoral documents are being prepared for signing, which are under consideration by the parties, and a joint statement on the results of the summit. The Office of the President and the Foreign Ministry are now actively working to finalize the joint statement so that it is as strong as possible and meets the interests of Ukraine," he said.

As expected, the 24th EU-Ukraine summit is to take place in Kyiv on February 3.

Tags: #ukraine_eu_summit #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:28 31.01.2023
AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

15:38 23.01.2023
Kuleba at Council of EU FMs calls for sanctions against Rosatom, Russia’s missile and unmanned industry

Kuleba at Council of EU FMs calls for sanctions against Rosatom, Russia’s missile and unmanned industry

13:28 23.01.2023
Ukraine, EU should start pre-accession talks by end of 2023 – Kuleba

Ukraine, EU should start pre-accession talks by end of 2023 – Kuleba

11:04 19.01.2023
Kuleba, Reznikov ask partner states to supply tanks Leopard 2

Kuleba, Reznikov ask partner states to supply tanks Leopard 2

20:09 18.01.2023
Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

17:19 16.01.2023
Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

Kuleba asks OSCE Chairman to pay careful attention to problem of abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians

12:25 14.01.2023
Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

Kuleba announces news from Poland on arms supplies: This is even more important than Leopard

17:59 11.01.2023
Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

Kuleba: If German govt cannot decide to grant Leopard, it could give green light to countries that have German tanks

15:47 09.01.2023
Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

10:58 06.01.2023
Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

LATEST

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

USA sends 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine – Transportation Command

Norway to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March – media

AD
AD
AD
AD