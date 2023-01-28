Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will increase the purchase of UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking into account the needs and requests of the Ukrainian army, about UAH 20 billion should be allocated to this segment in 2023.

According to a message of the Ministry of Defense, at meetings of representatives of the Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, domestic developers and manufacturers of UAVs, 16 state contracts have recently been signed with domestic manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In Ukraine, the procedure for allowing UAVs to be used in the army is now the easiest in Europe, the Ministry of Defense stressed.

As a result, after the introduction of a new admission procedure, which previously lasted one and a half to two years, and now takes a few weeks, from November 2022 to January 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received 75 applications for UAVs of various types from Ukrainian manufacturers. Some 13 of them have already received codification, and technical specifications have been approved. Another three types of UAVs are in the stage of codification.

The participants of the joint meeting identified a number of tasks and steps to improve regulatory procedures. These proposals of the defense ministry were submitted for discussion by the Coordination Headquarters with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense.