Heavy-duty generators for clinics from Rolls-Royce Power Systems, PerinGenerators Group transferred to Mykolaiv, Vyshgorod in Kyiv region

Rolls-Royce Power Systems together with PerinGenerators Group have manufactured heavy-duty generators for Ukrainian hospitals, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports on Telegram.

"The generators were transferred to Vyshgorod Central District Hospital and Mykolaiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Each of the generators can provide autonomous operation of the institution," the message says.