17:57 27.01.2023

Ukraine's MFA in response to Palestinian-Israeli conflict aggravation: We call on parties to exercise restraint, immediate stop rocket attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which escalated the day before, to restraint and an immediate cessation of missile attacks in order to prevent human casualties and destruction.

"Ukraine observes with concern the aggravation of the security situation on the territory of Israel and Palestine, caused by mutual missile attacks," the agency said in a comment published on the Foreign Ministry website on Friday.

It notes that Ukraine, who is suffering from the defiant armed aggression of the Russian Federation, understands the need for peace like no one else.

"Condemning manifestations of terrorism in any form, Ukraine advocates the need for peaceful coexistence of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and calls on the parties to exercise restraint and immediately stop rocket attacks to prevent further human casualties and destruction," the Foreign Ministry said.

They said Ukraine also welcomes the mediation efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the situation and finding ways to resolve the conflict, including its final settlement based on the principle of two states that will coexist in peace and security.

