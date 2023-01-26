KLITSCHKO: EXPLOSION IN KYIV; BE IN SHELTER
Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack
URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war
In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities