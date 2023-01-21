Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

The Ukrainian law enforcers have no doubt about the involvement of Iranian officials, legal entities and individuals in the production and supply of drones to Russia, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Yuriy Bilousov said on the air of the national telethon.

"We have information confirming Iran's involvement in this. And we will prove the guilt of these officials, these individuals both in national and international courts, using evidentiary information for this. And right now, the investigating and prosecutor's offices are collecting evidence with which we can convince the court of their involvement in these crimes," Bilousov said, adding that this is both operational data and data from intelligence units of Ukraine and international partners.

The prosecutor added that in order to bring the perpetrators to justice, hundreds of investigative actions are being carried out, hundreds of examinations, which will be completed in the near future. He assured of the sufficiency of evidence to prove the guilt of Iranian officials and individuals, as well as representatives of any other countries that assist Iran in the development or supply of these drones, their use in Ukraine.

"It is important for us to trace the entire chain, from production to delivery and direct use. Of course, all these people who supply components, assemble these drones, train Russians to use these drones and people who directly launch them against our citizens, our cities – all of them must be identified," Bilousov said.