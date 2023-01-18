Duda: My thoughts are with families, loved ones of victims of Brovary helicopter crash

President of Poland Andrzej Duda expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region.

"It is with deep sadness that I received the news of a helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv, which resulted in the death of several people, including high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims," he said on Twitter.