Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

As a result of a Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Dnipro, 45 people have been killed, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko has said.

"According to updated information, a Russian missile killed 45 people, including six children," Reznychenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported about 44 dead, including five children, and 79 wounded.