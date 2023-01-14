Invaders launch 66 attacks at Kherson region in past 24 hours, three people injured – region’s head

Three residents of Kherson region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers over the past day on January 13, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"Over the past day, as a result of the shelling of the Russian army, three residents of Kherson region received injuries of varying severity, there were no fatalities," Yanushevych wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

According to him, the occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson region 66 times over the past day, including 19 times – the regional center of Kherson.

"Peaceful towns and villages of the region were shelled with various types of weapons: artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks. The Russians fired at Kherson 19 times. Residential buildings were damaged by enemy shells," Yanushevych said.