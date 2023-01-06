Invaders shell fire station in Kherson, there are dead, wounded – State Emergency Service

Russian invaders fired at a fire station in Kherson on Thursday, as a result of the shelling there are dead, said Serhiy Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The Russians once again confirmed the fact that they cannot be trusted. Kherson. Another shelling of our unit. There are dead and wounded. This is the second fire station in two days, which was fired upon by the enemy, in violation of all the principles and norms of international law," the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service said on Friday, citing Kruk's words.