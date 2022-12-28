Invaders attack Kherson, Kherson region in 24 hours, three people wounded

Russian troops attacked Kherson and Kherson region on Tuesday, three people were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"Russian invaders fired on the territory of Kherson region 50 times. The peaceful settlements of the region were attacked from artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks," he said in his Telegram channel.

Yanushevych said the city of Kherson was attacked by the enemy 23 times. Enemy shells hit a medical facility, a kindergarten, a bakery, warehouses, private and apartment buildings.

"Over the past 24 hours, due to Russian shelling, three people were injured of varying degrees of severity," the administration's head said.