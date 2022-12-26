Pink Floyd, Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvniuk raise about GBP 500,000 to help Ukrainian people

The British rock band Pink Floyd and Ukrainian musician, soloist of the Boombox group Andriy Khlyvniuk with the help of their composition Hey, Hey, Rise Up, which is a cover version of the song Oi u luzi chervona kalyna (Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow), raised about GBP 500,000 to help the Ukrainian people.

According to the press service of the group, the collected money will be distributed among the Ukrainian humanitarian charitable organizations Hospitallers The Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project, Hospitallers Medical Volunteer Battalion, Vostok SOS, Kyiv Volunteer and Left Bank.

"Let's see what else we can do this winter," the report notes.

The composition Hey, Hey, Rise Up was released in April this year. It is the first new song by Pink Floyd since 1994.