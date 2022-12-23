Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not rule out new foreign visits if they potentially have the same significant, strategic content as a visit to the United States, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces will directly depend on the results.

"Yesterday, you know, we returned to Ukraine from the United States. And this was my first foreign visit after February 24 – to the key ally of our state – the United States. It was a productive visit ... I urge you to consider this visit as a very important landmark, as a given bar," Zelensky said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Friday.

The President noted that now he did not have the opportunity to make foreign visits, as it was before, but did not rule out possible new visits.

"But if any visit potentially has the same significant, important, strategic content as my visit to the United States now, if our Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Defense Forces will absolutely directly depend on the results of the visit, if one or another of our partners is ready to take on leadership in the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula, if there can be decisive steps to accelerate our victory, then my negotiations and like this – on a personal level, may be as exceptions to the general practice of wartime," the head of state said.