Facts

17:23 23.12.2022

Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

2 min read
Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not rule out new foreign visits if they potentially have the same significant, strategic content as a visit to the United States, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces will directly depend on the results.

"Yesterday, you know, we returned to Ukraine from the United States. And this was my first foreign visit after February 24 – to the key ally of our state – the United States. It was a productive visit ... I urge you to consider this visit as a very important landmark, as a given bar," Zelensky said at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Friday.

The President noted that now he did not have the opportunity to make foreign visits, as it was before, but did not rule out possible new visits.

"But if any visit potentially has the same significant, important, strategic content as my visit to the United States now, if our Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Defense Forces will absolutely directly depend on the results of the visit, if one or another of our partners is ready to take on leadership in the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian peace formula, if there can be decisive steps to accelerate our victory, then my negotiations and like this – on a personal level, may be as exceptions to the general practice of wartime," the head of state said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

20:44 23.12.2022
Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

17:09 23.12.2022
Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

16:44 23.12.2022
Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

16:43 23.12.2022
Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

16:21 23.12.2022
Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

13:21 23.12.2022
Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

19:01 22.12.2022
Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

18:49 22.12.2022
Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

Zelensky bringing from Washington decisions awaited by Defense Forces

12:28 22.12.2022
Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

12:05 22.12.2022
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

LATEST

Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

SOE Medical Procurement purchases 13 armored vehicles for military medics worth UAH 124 mln under UNITED24 initiative

About 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers to take part in military training in Lithuania in 2023

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

AFU repels attacks in area of 19 settlements in day, hit 18 enemy targets

AD
AD
AD
AD