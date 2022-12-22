Ukrainian people continue to inspire world – Biden at meeting with Zelensky

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States have started a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, CBS said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was honored to be at Zelensky's side. He also said it is hard to believe it has been 300 days since Russia launched its assault on the Ukrainian people.

According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use "winter as a weapon." "The Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world. I mean that sincerely. Not just inspires us but inspire the world with their courage and how they have [shown] the resilience and resolve for their future," the president said.

According to Biden, the American people, Democrats and Republicans alike, stand proudly with Ukrainians. "We are going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden said, adding that's why the United States is giving Ukraine the Patriot missile defense system.

Biden called Zelensky the man of the year in the U.S., referencing the designation bestowed upon Zelensky by Time magazine.

For his part, Zelensky said he would like to make the trip sooner, but the situation was too difficult. He expressed his appreciation for the United States' support under Biden's leadership.

He also expressed his appreciation to Congress for approving funding. "Thanks from ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans. I really appreciate it," Zelensky said.

He presented Biden with a Ukrainian captain's combat award, saying the soldier wanted him to have it. "Undeserved, but much appreciated," Biden said of the soldier's award he was being given.

Biden said he and his late veteran son, Beau Biden, had a tradition of gifting each other challenge coins.