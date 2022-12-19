Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

During the air raid on Monday night, December 19, some 23 enemy UAVs were recorded in the sky over Kyiv, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said.

"Our defense forces destroyed 18 drones," he said, according to the administration's press service.

There were no casualties in the attack. The wreckage of drones damaged the roadway in Solomiansky district of Kyiv and the windows of a high-rise building in Shevchenkivsky district.

"Unfortunately, there is a hit in a critical infrastructure facility. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences," Popko said.