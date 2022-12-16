Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainian entrepreneurs have imported 500,000 low-capacity generators to Ukraine, however, the country needs around 17,000 more large and industrial generator sets to survive the winter season.

"Small- and medium-sized Ukrainian entrepreneurs have imported 500,000 low-capacity generators. But we need around 17,000 more large and industrial generators sets to survive the winter season," the prime minister said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

He expressed hope that partner countries will help to partially cover this need.