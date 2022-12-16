Facts

18:21 16.12.2022

Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

1 min read
Some 500,000 low-capacity generators imported to Ukraine, around 17,000 large sets needed to survive winter – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukrainian entrepreneurs have imported 500,000 low-capacity generators to Ukraine, however, the country needs around 17,000 more large and industrial generator sets to survive the winter season.

"Small- and medium-sized Ukrainian entrepreneurs have imported 500,000 low-capacity generators. But we need around 17,000 more large and industrial generators sets to survive the winter season," the prime minister said at a meeting of the government on Friday.

He expressed hope that partner countries will help to partially cover this need.

Tags: #generators

MORE ABOUT

13:50 15.12.2022
USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

USA hands over special equipment, generators to Kyiv for boiler houses, heat supply stations – Klitschko

11:41 28.11.2022
European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

15:46 25.11.2022
USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

12:26 25.11.2022
France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

France sends 100 powerful generators to Ukraine - FM

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

17:58 04.11.2022
Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

Ukraine receives 700 generators from donors, another 900 to be delivered soon – PM

18:09 02.11.2022
Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

Spain hands over five groups of generators, 30 ambulances to Ukraine – FM

17:34 05.07.2022
Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

Ukraine creates stock of modular boiler houses, generators – PM

16:59 04.05.2022
UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

LATEST

Three people killed, 13 injured in missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

White House announces next security assistance package for Ukraine – media

Ten missiles shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Russia's terrorist attack once again leads to damage, disconnection of DTEK's power facility from grid

Council of EU approved ninth package of sanctions against Russia, introduces restrictions against energy, mining sectors, banned export of drones

Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD