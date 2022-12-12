Facts

14:15 12.12.2022

Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

1 min read
On Monday, December 12, a repair base for damaged Ukrainian military equipment will be opened in Slovakia, which will then be returned to Ukraine, Foreign Minister of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer has said.

"On Monday, we will open a reparation plant where damaged Military equipment will be repaired, and it will be returned to Ukraine. You know, peace will be here, and we will be with you until that happens, we will be with you until the end," Káčer told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said the latest package of military assistance approved by Slovakia included "ammunition, a couple of thousands of missiles for MIG 29, warm clothing for your soldiers, food supplies for your soldiers, and many other things."

"I think it's ninth, so whatever 10th package, worth 11, almost 11 million euros, including ammunition, a couple of thousands of missiles for MIG 29, warm clothing for your soldiers, food supplies for your soldiers, and many other things. And we will continue doing. On Monday, we will open a reparation plant where damaged Military equipment will be repaired, and it will be returned to Ukraine," Káčer said.

