Repair plant for damaged Ukrainian military equipment opened in Slovakia – FM

On Monday, December 12, a repair base for damaged Ukrainian military equipment will be opened in Slovakia, which will then be returned to Ukraine, Foreign Minister of the Slovak Republic Rastislav Káčer has said.

"On Monday, we will open a reparation plant where damaged Military equipment will be repaired, and it will be returned to Ukraine. You know, peace will be here, and we will be with you until that happens, we will be with you until the end," Káčer told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said the latest package of military assistance approved by Slovakia included "ammunition, a couple of thousands of missiles for MIG 29, warm clothing for your soldiers, food supplies for your soldiers, and many other things."

