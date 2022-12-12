NSDC imposes sanctions against seven clergymen of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated December 11, 2022 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

Decree No. 863/2022 was published on the website of the Head of the Ukrainian State.

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I decide: 1. Introduce the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated December 11, 2022 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" (attached). 2. Control over the implementation of the decision of the Council National Security and Defense of Ukraine, enacted by this Decree, to entrust to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the president said in the document.

Among them are seven clergymen, including Metropolitan Antony of Boryspil and Brovary, manager of affairs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), Metropolitan Panteleimon of Luhansk and Alchevsk, Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhia and Melitopol, and Metropolitan Meletiy of Chernivtsi and Bukovyna.

The Security Service of Ukraine's sanctions lists also include Archbishop Paisiy of Konstiantynivsky (vicar of the Horlivka diocese), Archimandrite Ioann (Prokopenko) of the Zaporizhia diocese, and Archimandrite Oleksiy (Fiodorov) of the Kherson diocese.

In turn, the SBU said on Monday in its Telegram channel that the persons added to the sanctions lists came up with various initiatives, in particular, agreed to cooperate with the occupying authorities, promoted pro-Russian narratives, and justified Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

The sanctions against the clergy envisage the blocking of their assets and withdrawal of capital outside of Ukraine, restrictions on trade operations, etc. They are also deprived of Ukrainian state awards and other awards and the right to buy land plots, privatize state property and intellectual property rights.