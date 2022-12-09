Occupiers damage or destroy more than 2,800 educational institutions since Feb 24 - Ministry of Education

The Russian occupation forces have damaged or completely destroyed the buildings of more than 2,800 educational institutions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

"100 days of the educational process this academic year – under martial law. During these 100 days, Russian missile attacks have damaged and destroyed more than 390 educational institutions, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion - more than 2,800," Education Minister Serhiy Shkarlet wrote on the Telergam channel.

According to the website of the Ministry of Education for monitoring damage from the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, today at least 337 educational institutions have been completely destroyed.