Invaders fire 68 times at Kherson region, eight people wounded – K. Tymoshenko

"Kherson region. During the day, the enemy fired 68 times at the region from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS. In Kherson, the occupiers got into residential quarters, private and apartment buildings and other buildings. Eight civilians have been injured," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.