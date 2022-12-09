Facts

10:27 09.12.2022

Invaders fire 68 times at Kherson region, eight people wounded – K. Tymoshenko

1 min read
Invaders fire 68 times at Kherson region, eight people wounded – K. Tymoshenko

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired 68 times at Kherson region, as a result of the shelling of the regional center, eight people have been injured, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Kherson region. During the day, the enemy fired 68 times at the region from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS. In Kherson, the occupiers got into residential quarters, private and apartment buildings and other buildings. Eight civilians have been injured," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

12:36 03.12.2022
Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

16:19 28.11.2022
Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

11:22 23.11.2022
Six DTEK teams resuming power supply in Kherson region – company top manager

Six DTEK teams resuming power supply in Kherson region – company top manager

13:57 19.11.2022
New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

New torture rooms found in liberated territories of Kherson region, even teenagers were kept there – ombudsman

16:36 18.11.2022
Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

Ukrainian law enforcers record another Russian war crime – murder of seven civilians in Kherson region

10:03 14.11.2022
Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

17:38 10.11.2022
AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

14:21 10.11.2022
AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

AFU liberates 41 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1 – Zaluzhny

10:58 09.11.2022
Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

Occupants attacks residential building in village of Kherson region, one person killed – K.Tymoshenko

10:07 09.11.2022
Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

Zelensky: We clearly understand what enemy plans in Kherson region, so we act accordingly

AD

HOT NEWS

Fake letters sent to German citizens allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian Consulate General with offer to join foreign legion

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

LATEST

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Fake letters sent to German citizens allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian Consulate General with offer to join foreign legion

Poroshenko discusses needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces with leaders of Ukrainian caucus in US Congress

SAPO and NABU send case against Kurchenko to court

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

AD
AD
AD
AD