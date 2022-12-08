Facts

19:29 08.12.2022

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck five control points, eight areas of concentration of personnel, one area of concentration of artillery and ammunition of the Russian occupiers over the current day.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion at 18:00 on Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

