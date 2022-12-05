Facts

17:11 05.12.2022

Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv shot down – military administration

1 min read
Nine of ten enemy missiles detected over Kyiv during Russia's massive attack on Monday were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces.

"Missile attack summary. Ten missiles were detected in Kyiv airspace. Preliminarily, nine were destroyed. The information is yet to be updated. Thank you to our air defense forces," Kyiv City Military Administration said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Nothing was reported about the target of the tenth missile.

Tags: #kyiv #missiles

