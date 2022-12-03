Facts

12:36 03.12.2022

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers fired 28 times at the territory of Kherson region, one person has been injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"The Russian occupiers fired 28 times at the territory of Kherson region. Peaceful settlements of the region were again under enemy fire. Fascists shelled residential quarters of Kherson, because of enemy shelling there is destruction of residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure of the city. In particular, the enemy got into an oncological dispensary," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Over the past day, one person was injured due to the shelling of the Russian occupiers.

